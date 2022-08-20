Cards place Molina on Restricted List

St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina hits a single during the third inning of a baseball game...
St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina hits a single during the third inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Milwaukee.
By Dan Greenwald and Brenden Schaeffer
Aug. 20, 2022
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Cardinals placed catcher Yadier Molina on the restricted list Saturday afternoon and called up Ivan Herrera from AAA Memphis.

The team did not state why Molina was placed on the Restricted List, but Katie Woo with The Athletic reports that Molina is going to Puerto Rico to handle “personal matters” and is expected to be back for the Cardinals next series, which starts Monday against the Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Though there’s no additional public information about the nature of Molina’s abrupt departure from the Cardinals, his trip to Puerto Rico coincides with a chance for the basketball team he owns, Vaquereos de Bayamón, to clinch a championship with a win on Saturday or Sunday.

Friday, Molina recorded hit 2,151, passing St. Louis native Yogi Berra for #5 all-time in career hits among catchers.

