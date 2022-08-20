Cases of COVID-19 decline in the Springfield-Greene County area; however, hospitalizations consistent

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Greene County’s community impact level remained low this week as cases decline.

As of Aug. 18, the seven-day average for COVID-19 cases is 53, which is a 10% decrease in cases. Despite low case numbers, hospitalizations remain consistent, with 47 hospitalized across Greene County as of Aug. 18 in comparison to 48 on Aug. 11. This continues to indicate severe illness remains present in our community.

Health leaders say getting vaccinated against COVID-19 reduces the chance of being hospitalized with severe illness due to COVID-19 complications. In an effort to continue giving opportunities to the community to get vaccinated and be protected against COVID-19, Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. will host pop-up vaccination clinics for the week of August 22– 27.

Individuals who receive a primary (first or second) dose or first booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a Health Department clinic will receive a $50 gift card while supplies last. Second booster doses are available for immunocompromised individuals 12 and up or anyone age 50 and over at least four months after a first booster dose. Gift card incentives are not available for a second booster dose.

The Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are approved for ages 6 months and up. Springfield-Greene County Health is currently only offering vaccinations for ages 5 and up.

The Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine will be made more readily available in the upcoming weeks. Individuals should visit vaccine417.com or call the COVID-19 call center for all vaccine questions and availability.

For more information about the impact level and recommendations on how to stay safe against COVID-19, visit health.springfieldmo.gov/Coronavirus.

Monday, August 22

Willard Community Center – 222 W. Jackson St., Willard, from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Moderna (6+), Pfizer (5+) offered.

Library Center – 4653 S. Campbell Ave., from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Moderna (6+), Pfizer (5+) offered.

Tuesday, August 23

People Helping People – 210 N. Pine Ave., Republic, from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Moderna (6+), Pfizer (5+) offered.

Library Station – 2535 N. Kansas Expy., from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. Moderna (6+), Pfizer (5+) offered.

Wednesday, August 24

Midtown Carnegie Library – 397 E. Central, from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Moderna (6+), Pfizer (5+) offered.

Friday, August 26

City Utilities Transit Center – 211 N. Main, from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Moderna (6+), Pfizer (5+) offered.

Saturday, August 27

C-Street Farmer’s Market –321 E. Commercial St., from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Moderna (6+), Pfizer (5+) offered.

History Museum on the Square –157 Park Central Sq., from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. Moderna (6+), Pfizer (5+) offered.

