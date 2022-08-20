Chiefs’ wide receiver battle to be on display against Commanders

Mahomes called it an ‘exciting opportunity’ for the Chiefs wideouts.
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Josh Gordon (19) will have a chance to build a case to...
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Josh Gordon (19) will have a chance to build a case to make the roster during Saturday's preseason game against the Washington Commanders (AP Photo/Peter Aiken).(Peter Aiken | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Heading into the 2022 season, the Kansas City Chiefs have re-tooled their wide receiver room. Gone are the familiar faces of Tyreek Hill, Byron Pringle and DeMarcus Robinson; in are a new group of wideouts attempting to build chemistry within the KC offense.

As training camp wound down in St. Joseph, Missouri, this week, the Chiefs practiced without wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster, who rested a sore knee for the final two practices. Head coach Andy Reid told reporters Thursday that Smith-Schuster was not expected to play in Saturday’s preseason home-opener against the Washington Commanders.

In his absence -- and with Mecole Hardman battling what Reid called a ‘groin spasm,’ the rest of the Chiefs new-look wide receiver corps will get a chance to solidify their roles, whether that be through a connection with fifth-year starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes or the Chiefs slew of backup quarterbacks.

READ MORE: What to know before Chiefs open Arrowhead for 2022 season

The longest-tenured wide receiver on the Chiefs roster is the 24-year-old Hardman. With he and Smith-Schuster unlikely to contribute much Saturday, it’ll be free-agent signing Marquez Valdes-Scantling, rookie Skyy Moore and Justin Watson getting more reps with Mahomes before the second-team makes an appearance.

“It’s an exciting opportunity for them,” said Mahomes with Smith-Schuster and Hardman likely to rest Saturday. “You saw guys like Skyy and Justin Watson make plays when they came in this first preseason game with Shane (Buechele) and Chad (Henne). For them to make plays there, they are obviously going to get more reps with me in this game. I’m interested to see how they maximize that opportunity.”

Reid said Thursday that backup quarterback Chad Henne would not play against the Commanders, meaning the Chiefs pass-catchers fighting for the fifth or potentially sixth wide receiver spot will be catching passes from Shane Buechele and Dustin Crum.

“They’ve been doing it at practice,” Mahomes said of the new-look receiving core. “They’ve been making the plays at practice, doing it the right way. For them to get in there and get some opportunity to run with the 1s, I think it’ll help us out in the long run whenever we do get those guys back to have a good group of guys that can go in at any time.”

During the Chiefs’ preseason opener against the Bears, Watson made his presence felt with five receptions for 45 yards and a touchdown. Watson, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneer, has taken snaps with the first-team offense at times during camp and is the front-runner for the fifth wide receiver spot on the 53-man roster.

Should Reid and the Chiefs elect to add a sixth roster to the roster when the final cuts come, they’ll likely be choosing between Daurice Fountain, Josh Gordon and Cornell Powell. Both Fountain and Powell caught three passes against the Bears, while Gordon was unable to secure two toe-tapping grabs along the sideline.

MORE KCTV5 CHIEFS COVERAGE: ‘Thursday Night Football’ theme music revealed ahead of Chiefs-Chargers clash

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash near Republic.
Crash kills 1 near Republic, Mo. Friday; driver identified
Property bought by BK&M LLC for rezoning
Tempers flare at rezoning meeting over property near Mercy Hospital in Springfield
Generic
Springfield police investigate armed robbery at Fast and Friendly gas station
This photo provided by the East Pennsboro Township Police Dept. shows Jeremy Lee Pauley. Jeremy...
Police: Pennsylvania man tried to buy stolen human remains
Janus cats are extremely rare; the result of a genetic mutation caused by excess protein...
DID YOU SEE THIS? Kitten in Harrison, Ark., born with two heads

Latest News

FILE: (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
What to know before Chiefs open Arrowhead for 2022 season
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas (39) throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks...
Mikolas deals, Goldschmidt hits 30th HR, Cards beat D-backs
Members of the Kansas City Royals celebrate their win over the Tampa Bay Rays during a baseball...
Massey sac fly in 10th gives Royals 3-2 win over Rays
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce runs with the ball as Los Angeles Chargers defensive...
‘Thursday Night Football’ theme music revealed ahead of Chiefs-Chargers clash