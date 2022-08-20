Daycare worker charged with felony after 3-year-old boy left on hot bus, police say

Authorities say a daycare worker is facing a felony charge after a 3-year-old was left on a hot bus. (Source: WLOX)
By WLOX Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - A daycare worker in Mississippi is facing a felony charge after allegedly leaving a 3-year-old child on a hot company bus.

WLOX reports that 3-year-old Kaysen Breaux was hospitalized after being left inside a daycare bus at First Step Learning Lab on Monday.

The boy’s mother, Stephanie Breaux, said she believes her son was left on the bus for up to two hours.

She said he suffered exhaustion and hypothermia that day, along with an extremely low body temperature that dropped after he got home.

According to Stephanie Breaux, if her son had been inside any longer, he might not have made it out alive.

“I just feared that something like this could happen. You read about it, you see it on the news, that babies die in hot cars. And to know my baby was left, it’s careless,” Stephanie Breaux said.

The Picayune Police Department said the bus driver, 40-year-old Treshay Mashette Quinn, has been charged with child deprivation and booked into the Lenoir Rowell Criminal Justice Center.

“I can’t believe the daycare is still up and running. I’m thankful that she [the bus driver] has been incarcerated for this,” Stephanie Breaux said.

Picayune police also reported that the owner of the daycare, Wanda Worley, was running the business in an unauthorized residential area. They said Worley had not updated her occupancy permit and was issued citations for violating city ordinances.

