Drury University welcomes largest incoming freshman class in school history

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - After a nationwide decline in college admissions due to pandemic woes, Drury University announces its largest freshman class in school history.

On Monday, 413 freshmen will begin classes, topping the previous record of 406 freshmen set in 2010.

“This is really a testament to Drury’s unique ability to bounce back quickly. It takes an entire campus to recruit a Panther, and everyone stepped up their game this year; we’re seeing the fruits of that,” said Dr. Kevin Kropf, vice president for Enrollment Management, Marketing & Communications. “We are thankful to regain a sense of normalcy and our students are excited to be on campus with their friends and immersed in the Drury experience.”

The growth can, in part, be attributed to new features on campus to enrich student academic and social experiences. Six new non-NCAA sports were added to the athletics program: men’s and women’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s rugby, men’s ice hockey and STUNT. Schedules for the upcoming year can be found online. Just in time for the launch of the new sports, Sunderland Field, the main recreational field on Drury’s campus, was updated from grass to turf. This upgrade will provide practice space for lacrosse and rugby as well as a space for intramural games and student activities.

This year will also bring the grand opening of the C.H. “Chub” O’Reilly Enterprise Center and Breech School of Business Administration and Judy Thompson Executive Conference Center. The facility will be the heart of campus and house the Breech School of Business, Political Science, Mathematics and Computer Science and the Robert and Mary Cox Compass Center. The public ribbon cutting is scheduled for 3 p.m., Oct. 28.

Current enrollment numbers are tentative, official numbers will be available on Sept. 6, following the university census.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.