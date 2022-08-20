Former Missouri church elder convicted in wife’s killing

A former elder in a Kansas City, Missouri, church was convicted Friday of killing his wife four...
A former elder in a Kansas City, Missouri, church was convicted Friday of killing his wife four years ago.(Johnson County Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — A former elder in a Kansas City, Missouri, church was convicted Friday of killing his wife four years ago.

Robert Lee Harris was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 38-year-old Tanisha Harris at the couple’s home in Overland Park, Kansas.

The couple was active in Repairers Kansas City, a nondenominational church. where Tanisha Harris was an associate pastor.

Police went to the couple’s apartment in Overland Park on Jan. 8, 2018, to investigate a report of a domestic disturbance.

Officers found Robert Harris alone in the apartment and left. They returned when he reported his wife missing. Her body was found later near Raymore, Missouri.

The couple had been married 18 months when Tanisha Harris was killed.

Harris will be sentenced Nov. 3.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash near Republic.
Crash kills 1 near Republic, Mo. Friday; driver identified
Property bought by BK&M LLC for rezoning
Tempers flare at rezoning meeting over property near Mercy Hospital in Springfield
Generic
Springfield police investigate armed robbery at Fast and Friendly gas station
This photo provided by the East Pennsboro Township Police Dept. shows Jeremy Lee Pauley. Jeremy...
Police: Pennsylvania man tried to buy stolen human remains
Janus cats are extremely rare; the result of a genetic mutation caused by excess protein...
DID YOU SEE THIS? Kitten in Harrison, Ark., born with two heads

Latest News

Weekend Events: See what’s happening around the Ozarks
Drury University welcomes largest incoming freshman class in school history
FILE: (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
What to know before Chiefs open Arrowhead for 2022 season
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas (39) throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks...
Mikolas deals, Goldschmidt hits 30th HR, Cards beat D-backs
Springfield Public Schools/Springfield, Mo.
Springfield Public Schools spends round of emergency COVID-19 funding primarily for staffing