Rasmussen no-hit try into 6th after near-gem, Rays top KC

Kansas City Royals let fielder Nick Pratto (32) goes into the crowd chasing a foul ball by...
Kansas City Royals let fielder Nick Pratto (32) goes into the crowd chasing a foul ball by Tampa Bay Rays' Isaac Paredes during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)(Chris O'Meara | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Drew Rasmussen took a no-hit try into the sixth inning in his first start since making a serious perfect game bid, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Kansas City Royals 5-2 on Saturday.

Rasmussen, who lost his perfect game last Sunday when Baltimore’s Jorge Mateo opened the ninth with a double, walked MJ Melendez leading off the Royals first.

Melendez got the Royals’ first hit when he lined a single into center past Rasmussen with one out in the sixth. Bobby Witt Jr. doubled before Rasmussen’s final batter, Salvador Perez, hit a sacrifice fly.

Rasmussen gave up two runs, two hits and one walk along with eight strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.

Brooks Raley replaced Rasmussen and allowed an RBI single to Vinnie Pasquantino, which got the Royals within 4-2.

After Pasquantino reached on an error by third baseman Isaac Paredes with one out in the first, Rasmussen retired 14 in a row.

Peter Fairbanks, the third Tampa Bay reliever, worked the ninth to get his third save and complete a four-hitter.

Six of the first eight Rays’ batters had hits off Kris Bubic (2-8), who allowed four runs, eight hits and two walks over 3 ⅔ innings.

Two came in the first when strong defensive plays by Witt at third and center fielder Michael A. Taylor helped keep the game scoreless.

Tampa Bay went up 3-0 in the second as the initial four batters’ had hits, including an RBI single by Yu Chang and Taylor Walls’ run-scoring double. The other run crossed the plate on a wild pitch.

Chang added an eighth-inning sacrifice fly.

Yandy Díaz made it 4-0 with a fourth-inning RBI double.

There was a loud cheer from the crowd when the stadium playing field lights went out for a second in the seventh with a thunderstorm rumbling overhead.

MISSING OUT, AGAIN?

The Rays host a four-game series against the Los Angeles Angels starting Monday night and currently are not slated to face Shohei Ohtani as a pitcher. Ohtani (10-7), who has not pitched at Tropicana Field, is scheduled to start Sunday at Detroit but there is a chance of rain.

MOVING DAY

The Royals optioned RHP Max Castillo to Triple-A Omaha and recalled RHP Collin Snider. Castillo allowed one run over five innings in his Kansas City debut Thursday.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays: RF Manuel Margot (right patellar strain) went 1 for 4 in his return. ... RHP Tyler Glasnow (Tommy John surgery, Aug, 2021) threw 20 pitches in his first BP session. … SS Wander Franco (right hamate bone surgery) sat out his fourth consecutive game with Triple-A Durham after departing his first rehab game Tuesday with hand soreness. … OF Roman Quinn (left knee contusion) went on the 10-day IL.

UP NEXT

Royals: RHP Zack Greinke (4-8), winless in six road decisions this year, starts Sunday. Rays LHP Ryan Yarbrough (1-7) will start or follow an opener.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

