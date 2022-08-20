Springfield Central High School student sets world record involving Rubik’s Cubes, a unicycle

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Central High School student set a world record Friday while also raising money for the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks.

Jonah Swann solved 302 Rubiks’ Cubes while riding a unicycle at Big Shots Golf in Springfield. He broke the previous record of 300 set in Canada earlier in 2022.

“This isn’t what defines me,” said Swann. “What defines me is my relationship with the Lord. So to have set this record with so many people here today is really meaningful and to have contributed to a great cause. And that’s really the whole reason that I’m doing it is to raise money for Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks.”

His efforts raised $25,000 for BCFO.

