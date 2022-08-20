Springfield Public Schools spends round of emergency COVID-19 funding primarily for staffing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The start of the school year is Monday for Missouri schools in the Ozarks.

Many districts recently received extra money from the third round of emergency COVID-19 funding. Districts must set aside at least 20% of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funding (ESSER) for learning recovery. Springfield Public Schools shared that a bulk of its money will go to extra staffing.

“We’ve added roughly 200 additional positions,” said Dr. John Mulford, SPS Deputy Superintendent Operations. “We assigned positions to each building and kind of left it up to the buildings to determine what their need was.”

Springfield’s new hires include teacher interns, security, substitutes, and school liaisons.

“At Hillcrest we looked at the areas that we felt like we needed the most support and one of them is safety,” said Rob Kroll, Principal Hillcrest High School.

Kroll says that Hillcrest is also receiving help with attendance check-ins and reading and math literacy.

”We also purchased a universal screener called Galileo and it allows us to better track the growth of our students kind of where they start the year, and how they’re progressing throughout the year, and then where they finish,” said Mulford.

In the past, it was only K-8 using Galileo and now it will be all grades. The district is also putting ESSER funding into the SHINE before and after school program and it will continue is partnership with Burrell Health.

”Over the last couple of years, we saw an uptick in behavior issues with students,” said Mulford. “I think it’s all tied to the lack of normalcy in the school environment.”

