What to know before Chiefs open Arrowhead for 2022 season

FILE: (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
FILE: (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs begin another season at Arrowhead Stadium with their first of two home preseason games Saturday against the Washington Commanders. Here are a few things to know before attending.

  • Parking lots at Arrowhead Stadium open at 10:30 a.m. and stadium gates will open at 1 p.m. for the game’s 3 p.m. kickoff.
  • The Chiefs encourage fans to save their mobile tickets and parking passes to their phones prior to arrival to the parking lot or stadium gates in an effort to speed up entrances.
READ MORE: Chiefs’ owner Clark Hunt prefers Arrowhead renovation over new stadium
  • Fans looking for a free space to enjoy drink specials, food trucks, tailgating games and live entertainment prior to kickoff can visit the Ford Tailgating District, where Starhaveen Rounders and DJ Lazer will be performing.
  • Arrowhead Stadium remains a cashless venue. Per a Chiefs media release, this policy extends to in-stadium hawkers and vendors, who are credit card only. “In addition to traditional scan and chip reader options for credit/debit cards, all fixed points of sale offer mobile tap or scan payment options, including Chiefs Pay, Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay,” the release stated.
  • Fans entering the venue are subject to the NFL’s clear bag policy, and can visit www.chiefs.com/stadium/clearbag for a full list of permitted and prohibited items. Per the Chiefs, guests should keep items in their pockets or clear bags as they pass through new, advanced screening devices while following the direction of security personnel.

Kansas City takes on Washington Saturday at 3 p.m. The Chiefs close out the preseason Thursday, Aug. 25, with a home game against the Green Bay Packers at 7 p.m. The regular season opener for head coach Andy Reid’s squad is Thursday, Sept. 15 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

READ MORE: ‘Thursday Night Football’ theme music revealed ahead of Chiefs-Chargers clash

