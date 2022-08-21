AMBER ALERT: Police say 2 kids abducted in Kansas City, Mo.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert for two kids abducted in the Kansas City area.

Marlaya Owsley, 7, and Cassiah Oswley, 4, disappeared around 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Police believe the two girls are with Jordan Maurice Owsley, 27. Police say Owsley left the scene in a white KIA Optima with a Missouri license plate VF2E2B. Police say he likely has a gun.

If you know anything about the girls’ whereabouts, call 911.

