AMBER ALERT: Police say 2 kids abducted in Kansas City, Mo.
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert for two kids abducted in the Kansas City area.
Marlaya Owsley, 7, and Cassiah Oswley, 4, disappeared around 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Police believe the two girls are with Jordan Maurice Owsley, 27. Police say Owsley left the scene in a white KIA Optima with a Missouri license plate VF2E2B. Police say he likely has a gun.
If you know anything about the girls’ whereabouts, call 911.
