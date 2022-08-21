Chiefs fans enthusiastic about 2022 season as they return to Arrowhead

By Nathan Vickers
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An energetic crowd cheered the Chiefs to victory at GEHA Field at Arrowhead.

The parking lot was full of cars and usual tailgaters, including Kylie Switzer and her two friends. Three, if you count the stuffed deer one of them had picked up just before the game.

They propped the buck up on the bed of the truck, placed a cap on its head in the background as Switzer spoke with KCTV5.

“We brought him to celebrate,” Switzer said. “Why not? He’s a fan.”

Switzer and her friends enjoy the preseason. In some ways the atmosphere felt more laid back at the stadium. And the games present a chance to see younger talent at work.

“I think everyone is just excited to see what we can do without the players we’ve lost and see that growth,” Switzer said.

Fans seemed encouraged by the team’s dominant offensive drives, both capped off by touchdown passes to Jody Fortson.

Malcolm Clegg drove up from Arkansas to see the team play.

“If they keep it up like they did today,” he said, “they’ll get another Super Bowl for sure.

Joe and Sarah Martinez left after a few good drives. They’d brought their 6-year-old granddaughter to her first game. She was fast asleep on Joe’s arm as they left the stadium. She stayed asleep as he recounted what he’d seen.

“They looked really good,” Martinez said. “They’re going to have problems keeping us down this year.”

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janus cats are extremely rare; the result of a genetic mutation caused by excess protein...
DID YOU SEE THIS? Kitten in Harrison, Ark., born with two heads
The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash near Republic.
Crash kills 1 near Republic, Mo. Friday; driver identified
Police standoff at National and Chestnut in Springfield.
Police arrest woman after standoff Saturday in Springfield
St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina hits a single during the third inning of a baseball game...
Cards place Molina on Restricted List
FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2012, file photo, Gary Busey attends a screening of "This Must Be the...
Gary Busey charged with sex offenses at Monster-Mania Con

Latest News

With our front working southward through the day, a drying trend will take hold for our Sunday...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Drier Sunday to wrap up the weekend
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Drier Sunday lined up as we wrap up the weekend
Police standoff at National and Chestnut in Springfield.
Police arrest woman after standoff Saturday in Springfield
St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols watches his solo home run take flight against the Arizona...
Pujols 2 HRs, up to 692; tops Musial for 2nd in total bases
Ella Mae, Seraphine's missing aunt
Woman walking across the country to bring awareness to missing indigenous women stops in Springfield