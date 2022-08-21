Earthquake strikes near Missouri-Arkansas state line on Sunday
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
IMBODEN, Ark. (KY3) - An earthquake shook part of northern Arkansas and southern Missouri on Sunday morning.
The 3.1 magnitude quake hit around 8:15 a.m. The epicenter was three miles southwest of Imboden in Lawrence County, Ark.
The earthquake had a depth of 9.2 miles.
