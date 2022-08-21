FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Drier Sunday to wrap up the weekend

Mainly dry this week with some summer heat eager to return
Dry for much of this week with some summer heat eager to return later on
By Nick Kelly
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Many in the Ozarks started our Sunday off on a dry note this morning with a good deal of clouds. Thanks to recent rain, a couple of spots are even seeing some lower visibility to start the day out. Speaking of that rain, it resulted in average rainfall amounts around half an inch across the Ozarks. For spots that saw moderate to heavy pockets of rain and t-storms on Saturday, radar estimates suggest that your rain amounts pushed between an inch and 2 inches. Hopefully, the soil was in better shape to take in that rain so we can continue to chip away at our drought.

Weekend rain averaged out to half an inch with some spots picking up more due to heavier...
Weekend rain averaged out to half an inch with some spots picking up more due to heavier pockets of rain.(KY3)

Looking at our weather trend for today, we’ll still have our passing cold front close by as it works into central Arkansas today. For many of us behind the front, this will lead to a drier Sunday with some returning sun to wrap up the weekend.

Our cold front will continue to push south and lead us to a drier Sunday to wrap up the weekend.
Our cold front will continue to push south and lead us to a drier Sunday to wrap up the weekend.(KY3)

The position of the front will keep more cloud cover with some isolated t-storms possible during the day across northern Arkansas. As for temperatures, we’ll see highs in the lower to middle 80s this afternoon across the Ozarks.

With our front working southward through the day, a drying trend will take hold for our Sunday...
With our front working southward through the day, a drying trend will take hold for our Sunday to wrap up the weekend.(KY3)

Heading into the rest of the week, we’re looking at mainly dry weather a. With partly to mostly sunny skies for Monday and Tuesday, that will mean lows in the lower to middle 60s and highs pushing back into the middle 80s. By the middle of the week, look at the upper-level ridge. It won’t be right on top of the Ozarks. However, it will exert itself upon us and push temperatures upward by the end of the week.

With mostly sunny skies, it will be a nice, dry and warm Monday for the Ozarks.
With mostly sunny skies, it will be a nice, dry and warm Monday for the Ozarks.(KY3)

Heading into the rest of the week, we’re looking at mainly dry weather across the area. By the middle of the week, look at the upper-level ridge. It won’t be right on top of the Ozarks. However, it will exert itself upon us and push temperatures upward by the end of the week.

Once our storm system departs, that will open the door for the upper-level ridge out west to...
Once our storm system departs, that will open the door for the upper-level ridge out west to heat things back up later this week.(KY3)

Normally, our highs for this part of August should top out around 88°. Even though I’ll watch for the potential of some returning rain chances by next weekend, the upper-levels will push highs back into the middle 80s by Wednesday and near 90° through the rest of the week.

With the upper-levels set to build over the Ozarks once again late this week, some summer heat...
With the upper-levels set to build over the Ozarks once again late this week, some summer heat will return.(KY3)

