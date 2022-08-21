FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm start to the new work & school week

Our weekend has been a bit of an interesting one across the Ozarks. We saw our storm system start to sneak in on Friday with some isolated showers for parts of the northern Ozarks as temperatures stayed warm. With our more numerous rain & t-storms on Saturday and for northern Arkansas on this Sunday, we did see some rainfall add up. Radar estimates suggest we averaged out to half an inch across the area with this storm system. However, some spots did see heavier pockets of rain and t-storms push the estimated rain amounts between half an inch and almost 2 inches. Hopefully, the soil was able to take much of the rain (if not all of it) in so we can continue to chip away at our drought.

Our storm system left many in the Ozarks with some measurable rainfall this weekend. (KY3)

Looking at our weather trend, the front is still working into northern Arkansas as we head into the night and into our Monday. The drier air will continue to build in to set the starting tone for the new work week and school week as more kids head back to school.

Our front that brought us scattered rain and t-storms this weekend is still on the way out of here. (KY3)

The last of the showers in northern Arkansas will fade away after sunset tonight. Any clouds that managed to build back in across the southern half of the Ozarks will move on and allow mostly clear skies to drop temperatures back into the lower to middle 60s for Monday morning. Our Monday is looking great with mostly sunny skies and highs ranging between the lower and middle 80s.

For the adults heading back to work & more kids heading back to school Monday, Mother Nature will treat us to a nice day. (KY3)

For Tuesday, we’ll just do it all over again. After a mild morning with lows in the middle 60s under mostly clear skies, we’ll head back into the middle 80s for Tuesday afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

Mostly sunny skies will lead to a nice and warm Tuesday across the entire Ozarks. (KY3)

After we get past another warm & quiet Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s, the upper-level ridge from the west will start to build back in across the Central Plains. While the center of the ridge will be parked to our west, it will be close enough to encourage summer heat to return to the Ozarks starting Thursday and heading into the coming weekend.

While the upper-level ridge may not park right on top of the Ozarks, the rising upper-level heights will allow some summer heat to return very soon. (KY3)

With that said, we will keep an eye on the weather setup by the coming weekend. There’s a front that wants to work into northern and central Missouri by Friday and hang around through Sunday. If the front can get close enough and work with some upper-level disturbances that want to sneak into the Ozarks around the ridge, we could see isolated t-storms for Friday and some scattered t-storms try to return for Saturday and Sunday.

With a front trying to approach from the north by the weekend with some upper-level waves, we could see some rain chances return. (KY3)

Even with the possibility of some returning rain chances, it won’t stop some summer heat from returning by Thursday and into the upcoming weekend. We’ll expect highs back near 90° on Thursday and into the lower 90s through the coming weekend. While we aren’t done with the summer heat just yet, these numbers won’t be too far above our normal high of 88°.

With the building upper-levels still set late this week, Mother Nature will heat things up once again. (KY3)

