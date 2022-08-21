Fortson emerges as Chiefs search for red zone threat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs enter the 2022 season in search of new red zone targets. During Saturday’s 24-14 win over the Washington Commanders, Mahomes and company may have found an emerging option.

On each of Kansas City’s first two drives -- the only two series in which Mahomes and the first-team offense participated -- the fifth-year Chiefs starter found tight end Jody Fortson on the other end of touchdown passes.

Despite his shorter stature, former Chief Tyreek Hill had been Kansas City’s most effective red zone target according to Pro Football Focus. The football analysis website ranked Hill in a tie for 18th in its red zone receiving grades for the 2021 season, as he caught 16 of his 22 red zone targets. According to PFF, Hill saw an open red zone target 81.8% of the time, a mark that ranked fourth in the league.

With Fortson, separation isn’t quite as important. The 6-foot-4 wide receiver-turned-tight end from Valdosta State already has earned the belief of Mahomes.

“I think you’ve seen with Jody, when he’s one-on-one and he has a guy behind him you can give him that chance,” said Mahomes.

1st touchdown of the year at home!! 🏠🎉



📺: #WASvsKC on KSHB pic.twitter.com/tbW0nljNZQ — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 20, 2022

Mahomes has completed 18-of-26 passes for 222 yards and three touchdowns during the three drives he’s quarterbacked the offense this preseason. Along the way, he’s built a strong connection with Fortson in the Chiefs’ first game at Arrowhead Stadium this season.

“I’ve kind of built that trust with him now and you saw that two times today where he wasn’t necessarily open, but we have a big guy who can catch the ball and make those physical tough catches. You give him the chance and he makes me look good.”

Mahomes’ old target spent time on the new “It Needed To Be Said” podcast singing the praises of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s accuracy, but Saturday it was Fortson saying the same of the Chiefs’ signal-caller.

“Patrick is just one of the greats,” Fortson said. “I feel like he has the best accuracy in the NFL. Especially on that second one, I almost don’t even know how he got it in there but he did. On the first one, he did a great job of putting it where only I could get it. I’ve got the best quarterback in the league.”

Fortson suffered a torn Achilles during the Chiefs Week 6 game last year in Washington. Early in training camp this year, Fortson missed practices and the preseason opener against the Chicago Bears with a quad injury. On Saturday, he returned to game action and found the end zone twice.

In 2021, Fortson caught two touchdowns on five targets. That trend of red zone success continued Saturday when Fortson’s first two targets turned into touchdowns.

“I’m honored to be here,” Fortson told reporters following the win. “I’m so glad for the support system, the team and the trainers that I’ve had here and still have here that were in my corner and never really let me get too down on myself. It just feels awesome to get back out here.”

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.