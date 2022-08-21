Mahomes honored by Texas Tech, will be inducted in its Ring of Honor

KANSAS CITY, Mo (KCTV) --- For Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, there were two reasons to celebrate.

His team earned a 24-14 victory against Washington in a game that featured sharp performance for the Chiefs’ first-team offense.

After the game, he learned he would be inducted into the Texas Tech Football Ring of Honor.

The Ring of Honor was launched by the school in 2012. Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt said the honor would be reserved for “the best of the best.”

“When you look at the face of the NFL, that is Patrick Mahomes,” Hocutt said. “Patrick’s accomplishments at Texas Tech are well documented with his success as one of the top quarterbacks in college football history. Patrick is an NFL MVP and a Super Bowl champion, but he’s, most importantly, a Red Raider who remains an avid supporter of our great university. We are excited to welcome home Patrick and his family later this fall to see his name formally honored inside Jones AT&T Stadium.”

Dear @PatrickMahomes,



You’ve won almost every award in this game.



We have a new one for you: Texas Tech Hall of Famer and Ring of Honor member. #WreckEm forever. pic.twitter.com/btOo858I0z — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) August 20, 2022

Mahomes learned of the honor after today’s game.

“Texas Tech has done so much to make me who I am today,” he tweeted. I’m honored to be apart of this great University for life!”

KCTV5′s Neal Jones spoke to Mahomes’ parents after they learned of the honor.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.