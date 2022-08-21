Man dies on Lake of the Ozarks after boat crashes into a rock bluff

The Washington County Sheriff's Office investigated a drowning near Bismarck on New Year's Day....
The Washington County Sheriff's Office investigated a drowning near Bismarck on New Year's Day. (Source: Pixabay/stock image)(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Zachary Dodge
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Byrnes Mill, Missouri, died after the boat he was in hit a rock bluff on Lake of the Ozarks.

Thomas McKown, 58, died at the scene of the crash.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened a little after 9 p.m. Saturday. The patrol says the boat driver “failed to keep a proper lookout,” and the boat hit a rock bluff in the lake’s main channel.

Medical crews transported the driver and two others to Lake Regional Hospital with moderate injuries. The patrol arrested the driver.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police standoff at National and Chestnut in Springfield.
An argument over a dog leads to a standoff, arrest in Springfield
Janus cats are extremely rare; the result of a genetic mutation caused by excess protein...
DID YOU SEE THIS? Kitten in Harrison, Ark., born with two heads
Earthquake strikes near Missouri-Arkansas state line on Sunday
The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash near Republic.
Crash kills 1 near Republic, Mo. Friday; driver identified
St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina hits a single during the third inning of a baseball game...
Cards place Molina on Restricted List

Latest News

KSP troopers responded to a fatal shooting in Spencer County on Feb. 20, 2020.
Springfield police investigate shooting on US 65 involving 2 drivers early Sunday morning
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs tight end Jody Fortson (88) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass...
Fortson emerges as Chiefs search for red zone threat
Argument over a dog leads to standoff, arrest in Springfield
Earthquake strikes near Missouri-Arkansas state line on Sunday