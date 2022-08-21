Man pleads for others to check their storage units after $30,000 in items stolen

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield man reported he lost around $30,000 worth of property stolen from a storage locker in southern Greene County.

”You ruin people’s memories. You stole peoples’ memories,” said Tim Adams.

Adams considers himself a collector. He moved away for some time but returned to Springfield with a lot of stuff. Adams has had a large storage unit at My Storage off Republic Road in southern Greene County for two years. He had an odd feeling when he recently visited it.

“Different lock on my locker,” said Adams. “This isn’t even a lock that we have a key for.”

Adams had staff cut the new bolt and found almost everything in his storage locker gone.

“Stuff that you can’t replace,” said Adams. “I shouldn’t be upset by it. It’s just devastating.”

Adams said inside the locker, he had hundreds, maybe even thousands of collectible car sets, memorabilia, power tools, expensive furniture, and vintage corvette tires. But he said what hurts the most is the things that can’t be replaced.

“Family photos had been culled through, and I still had 200 or 300,” said Adams. “All my army papers and discharge, social security number, all that stuff.”

Adams said they brought some remaining boxes home and found the lock the thieves cut in one of the boxes.

The collector also said he loved getting the toy cars because he would give them away to kids

Adams said he doesn’t understand how anyone didn’t see the theft, as most of his larger items taken were heavy, shrink-wrapped, and on palettes. He also thinks they’ve done this before.

“They had to have two people to get a lot of that stuff out of there,” said Adams. “I doubt that it was random.”

Adams pleaded to others to check their storage lockers regularly so they don’t end up like him, with a lifetime of memories vanished.

“I lost so much stuff that can’t be replaced, family stuff,” said Adams. “This is more pain than hurt.”

