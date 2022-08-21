Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolls into the Springfield

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolled into Springfield for Oscar Mayer Fest.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 10:21 PM CDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Many grabbed a photo in Springfield Saturday with an iconic hot dog.

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolled into Springfield for Oscar Mayer Fest. It stopped at Price Cutter Plus on West Republic Road in Springfield and the Price Cutter Plus in Nixa.

Many snapped pictures dressed as a bun, ketchup, mustard, and relish. And kids received free whistles.

The Wienermobile stops at North Point Church in Springfield Sunday morning.

