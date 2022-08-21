Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolls into the Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Many grabbed a photo in Springfield Saturday with an iconic hot dog.

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolled into Springfield for Oscar Mayer Fest. It stopped at Price Cutter Plus on West Republic Road in Springfield and the Price Cutter Plus in Nixa.

Many snapped pictures dressed as a bun, ketchup, mustard, and relish. And kids received free whistles.

The Wienermobile stops at North Point Church in Springfield Sunday morning.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.