Springfield police investigate shooting on US 65 involving 2 drivers early Sunday morning

KSP troopers responded to a fatal shooting in Spencer County on Feb. 20, 2020.
KSP troopers responded to a fatal shooting in Spencer County on Feb. 20, 2020.(Pixabay)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department investigates a shooting on U.S. 65 Sunday morning.

According to Lt. Heather Anderson with Springfield Police, it started as a verbal disturbance between two drivers. That disturbance led to one of the drivers shooting at the other as the two were driving southbound on U.S. 65. The second driver’s vehicle was hit, but that person was not injured.

Lt. Anderson says the suspect left after the incident, and no arrests have been made.

