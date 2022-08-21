Springfield Police in standoff with suspect near National and Chestnut

Police standoff at National and Chestnut in Springfield.
Police standoff at National and Chestnut in Springfield.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

UPDATE: Police have one woman in custody.

-----

ORIGINAL STORY:

Springfield Police are currently in a standoff on North National Avenue with a suspect who will not come out of a home. The incident is near the National and Chestnut Expressway intersection.

Police currently have a portion of North National blocked off.

We are currently working to learn more information. This story will be updated.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash near Republic.
Crash kills 1 near Republic, Mo. Friday; driver identified
Property bought by BK&M LLC for rezoning
Tempers flare at rezoning meeting over property near Mercy Hospital in Springfield
Generic
Springfield police investigate armed robbery at Fast and Friendly gas station
Janus cats are extremely rare; the result of a genetic mutation caused by excess protein...
DID YOU SEE THIS? Kitten in Harrison, Ark., born with two heads
This photo provided by the East Pennsboro Township Police Dept. shows Jeremy Lee Pauley. Jeremy...
Police: Pennsylvania man tried to buy stolen human remains

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols watches his solo home run take flight against the Arizona...
Pujols 2 HRs, up to 692; tops Musial for 2nd in total bases
Ella Mae, Seraphine's missing aunt
Woman walking across the country to bring awareness to missing indigenous women stops in Springfield
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolled into Springfield for Oscar Mayer Fest.
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolls into the Springfield
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolls into the Springfield