Springfield Police in standoff with suspect near National and Chestnut

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

UPDATE: Police have one woman in custody.

-----

ORIGINAL STORY:

Springfield Police are currently in a standoff on North National Avenue with a suspect who will not come out of a home. The incident is near the National and Chestnut Expressway intersection.

Police currently have a portion of North National blocked off.

We are currently working to learn more information. This story will be updated.

