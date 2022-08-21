Springfield Police in standoff with suspect near National and Chestnut
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -
UPDATE: Police have one woman in custody.
-----
ORIGINAL STORY:
Springfield Police are currently in a standoff on North National Avenue with a suspect who will not come out of a home. The incident is near the National and Chestnut Expressway intersection.
Police currently have a portion of North National blocked off.
