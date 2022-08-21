SPS school lunch prices increasing; district encourages applications for free and reduced lunch program

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The school year for Springfield Public Schools starts this Monday. And if your child plans on eating breakfast or lunch at school, there are some things you need to know.

School lunch and breakfast prices will rise by 10 cents this school year. Lunch costs $2.95 for elementary students and $3.20 for middle and high students. Breakfast costs $1.60. Free and reduced prices remain the same. The district says the increase comes after they sent participation numbers to DESE using its paid lunch equity tool, which determines pricing. The maximum increase it can have is 10 cents. SPS says this usually happens annually.

“There are calculations that determine what your school lunch prices need to be based on the calculation that they have,” said Travis Shaw, SPS Director of Operations. “The maximum you have to increase is no more than 10 cents.”

Free and reduced-price meals will not change. The district encourages parents to apply to that program.

“In the past, there really wasn’t an incentive for students to fill or parents to fill that form out because everybody ate free,” said Shaw. “The percentage of free reduced lunch for Springfield was seven or 8%, lower than what we had actually been seeing in previous years, so everybody will need to fill the form out in order to be able to be eligible.”

“I think that’s a pretty reasonable price, and I think the most important thing is that people do know that they have access to the free and reduced lunch,” said Emily Clotfelter, Hillcrest High student. “It’s good for students who don’t have all of those resources at home because sometimes it is some of the only meals that they get.”

