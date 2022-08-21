Woman walking across the country to bring awareness to missing indigenous women stops in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On June 15, 2021, Seraphine Warren’s aunt, Ella Mae, disappeared. A year later, Seraphine began her journey to spread awareness of the countless indigenous women missing or killed.

She pledged to walk from Arizona to Washington, DC. She says she wants her aunt’s memory to be more than a statistic.

“She would want justice, and she would want to be found. She’s that important to me.” Warren said, “We’re practically begging for help, and I don’t think we should need to go that far.”

And although the walk has been hot and long, she doesn’t complain. She says the exposure she can get from her movement is motivation to keep going without dwelling on temporary pain.

According to the Urban Indian Health Institute, murder is the third leading cause of death for Indigenous Women, though they only make up 2% of the U.S. population. Warren says that words are not enough. She says action needs to be taken. She hopes to be the catalyst for that action.

She hopes to finish the walk in the first week of October. If you want to follow her progress, you can follow her on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok under the username Trailing Ella Mae (@trailingellamae).

