Atlanta police: 3 shot in Midtown neighborhood; residents advised to stay off streets

FILE IMAGE - Police are on the scene of an “active situation” in Midtown Atlanta after a report...
FILE IMAGE - Police are on the scene of an “active situation” in Midtown Atlanta after a report that three people had been shot Monday.(Gray News, file)
By Joyce Lupiani and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) - Police are on the scene of an “active situation” in Midtown Atlanta after a report that three people had been shot Monday.

The shooter is not in custody at this time, police said on Twitter. They advised people to stay off the streets in that area as officers search.

Officials will provide an update when available, police said.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police standoff at National and Chestnut in Springfield.
An argument over a dog leads to a standoff, arrest in Springfield
Earthquake strikes near Missouri-Arkansas state line on Sunday
KSP troopers responded to a fatal shooting in Spencer County on Feb. 20, 2020.
Springfield police investigate shooting on US 65 involving 2 drivers early Sunday morning
Man dies on Lake of the Ozarks after boat crashes into a rock bluff
Man pleads for others to check their storage units after $30,000 in items stolen.
Man pleads others to check storage units after $30,000 in items stolen from his in Greene County

Latest News

A man walks past a Cineworld cinema in Leicester Square, London, on Oct. 5, 2020. Cineworld...
Cineworld considers bankruptcy as cinema struggles continue
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds nearly 8,800 cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds 450+ new cases
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks in Orlando, Fla., Feb. 25, 2022.
Ethics board: SD Gov. Noem may have ‘engaged in misconduct’
You can see an explosion at the back half of the boat, sending debris flying.
WATCH: Boat explodes, sends debris flying at Florida marina
Mon Lun pulls a strap to his water stalled car before towing it out of receding flood waters in...
Heavy rain floods streets across Dallas-Fort Worth area