Back to school: Springfield officers promote pedestrian and school bus safety

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Monday is the first day of school for many students across the Ozarks.

While you are on your morning commute, you must remember that there will be extra traffic and buses out on the road.

First, make sure and stop and watch at crosswalks. Pedestrians need to make sure and wait for oncoming traffic to stop before crossing the street. Drivers must remember that pedestrians have the right of way and must stop to let them cross.

“School’s getting ready to start back up, so there’s going to be kids out riding their bikes, walking to and from school,” said Lt. Jeremy Anderson with the Springfield Police Department. “So it’s the utmost importance to pay attention, put the phone down, slow down and pay attention to your surroundings. That way, they can get to school or home safely.”

School buses are also out picking kids up and dropping them off. Drivers must pay attention and stop so kids can arrive at class safely. If the bus has its stop sign on a two-lane street, all traffic must stop to let kids get on or off safely. If you are on a four-lane street, the traffic behind the bus must stop, but oncoming traffic can proceed with caution. Here’s a guide on when you need to stop for school buses.

“Kids are getting on, and off the bus, some small children, some teenage children, and we want them to be safe,” said Anderson. “We don’t want them getting ran over or hit by a vehicle and possibly getting hurt.”

If a driver chooses not to stop when the bus has the stop sign out, it not only puts a child’s life at risk, but you could face legal consequences.

“If we have police officers in the area and they get stopped, they can receive a summons, and they find in our municipal court is approximately $180,” said Anderson.

Another thing to remember is to watch your speed in school zones. Put the phone down and watch for pedestrians and cyclists. If someone is riding a bike, make sure and share the road. Cyclists must follow traffic laws just like a vehicle. Let’s do our best to keep everyone safe this school year.

