Greene County prosecutor files charges following an argument involving dog in north Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police in Springfield arrested Kathryn Todd after they said she pointed a gun at her neighbor and her neighbor’s dog following an altercation.

Officers responded to North National Avenue near Chestnut Expressway late Saturday night after the suspect pulled a gun on the neighbor’s dog and barricaded herself in her home.

Investigators say Todd denies pointing the weapon at her neighbor. Investigators say Todd was upset that her neighbor’s dog was not on a leash. Investigators say multiple witnesses confirmed that she had a quote, “bottle of something,” at the time of the argument, and after pointing the weapon at her neighbor, she jumped the fence between their properties.

After negotiations failed to get her out of her house, police served a search warrant, and Todd surrendered. Officers say she banged her head into the police cruiser’s metal grate and had to be restrained for her safety.

Investigators searching her home say they found two weapons, an unloaded .380 caliber semi-automatic pistol and a loaded .22 caliber revolver. After officers confirmed they weren’t stolen, they seized them as evidence.

The incident report also says a man inside the house initially told investigators Todd only pointed the gun at her neighbor’s dog but later said he never saw the gun out and only saw it in her waistband.

She has been charged with the unlawful use of a weapon and has a bail set at $7,500.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.