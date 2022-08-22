Harrison, Ark. beekeeper says hives damaged by weed spraying along highway

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - A beekeeper in Harrison, Arkansas, believes chemicals sprayed on weeds along the highway killed his bees.

Roger Bates, a lifelong beekeeper, lives along U.S. Highway 62. He says he’s struggled with bees dying since 2020 and has lost thousands of bees. He reached out to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) several times, asking they don’t spray in front of his property.

“I honestly will say that my friend across the road lost three hives last year due to the highway department spraying,” said Bates. “They killed four of my hives last year spraying, and they won’t own up to it. But I’m not going quit raising by bees.”

Bates pleaded with the Arkansas Department of Transportation, saying it would take several years to buy back the bees killed. The ARDOT District 9 Engineer Steve Lawrence says records from Boone County supervisors show it has not sprayed along the portion of U.S. 62 where Bates lives anytime within the last month.

“As far as when people spray and they affect your property, I mean, I’m a property owner, and I wouldn’t like them spraying on my property without my knowing about it either,” said Lawrence. “I’ve done some checking this morning with our supervisors that are in charge of Boone County. As far as that section of U.S. 62, we have not done any spraying in the last month.”

Lawrence says although the road department hasn’t sprayed recently, other utility companies also spray along their easements, which ARDOT provides permits. He says there haven’t been any steps taken in the area recently.

“In this situation, we’ve not issued any permits for utilities to spray recently,” said Lawrence. “When you look at this on Highway 62, it appears somebody has sprayed in part along our right-of-way and beyond that. Now, what happens beyond our right-of-way? We have no power over that.”

ARDOT says the company that would most commonly spray in that area is Entergy Arkansas, which has several customers along the highway. KY3 reached out to Entergy Arkansas regarding the matter.

