Kitten born with 2 heads in Harrison, Ark. dies
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - A kitten born with two heads in Harrison, Ark., has died. The cat survived for four days.
Known as a Janus cat, the cats have a rare genetic mutation caused by excess protein production while in the womb. Janus cats are extremely rare, with only a few known cases in the modern era. Although there is little data, these cats historically have a low survival rate. Many are unable to live past the first 12 hours.
The owners named the cat Harvey after the fictional villain in the ‘Batman’ series.
