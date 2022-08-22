Kitten born with 2 heads in Harrison, Ark. dies

Janus cats are extremely rare; the result of a genetic mutation caused by excess protein formation while in the womb.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - A kitten born with two heads in Harrison, Ark., has died. The cat survived for four days.

Known as a Janus cat, the cats have a rare genetic mutation caused by excess protein production while in the womb. Janus cats are extremely rare, with only a few known cases in the modern era. Although there is little data, these cats historically have a low survival rate. Many are unable to live past the first 12 hours.

The owners named the cat Harvey after the fictional villain in the ‘Batman’ series.

