More vandalism reported in north Springfield; security camera catches act

By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - After vandals struck a second and third church in north Springfield this week, one woman is coming forward with security camera footage.

Less than a day after vandals hit Acts of Praise Church, Keystone Apostolic Church members discovered it had also been hit. Neighbors say it’s unfortunate this keeps happening. According to reports from the Springfield Police Department, Mount Carmel United Methodist was hit along with two homes right next to it in the 600 block of East locust.

“I started looking on our cameras, and I found the kids walking down the road and saw them stop at the U-Haul across the street,” said the neighbor. “I watched them spray paint the U-Haul from what I could see in the camera.”

In the video, she says you can make out a pink hoodie and another person in a black outfit who looks like a teenager she says. The woman shared the video with the police.

Good Samaritans were willing to help clean up the vandalized churches around the neighborhood.

