Nixa leaders will decide whether to place 1-cent sales tax increase on November ballot for new police department, parks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Nixa City Council plans to decide Monday night to send a one-cent sales tax to voters.

The money would pay for a new police department building and park improvements. If passed, the tax would likely go on the November ballot.

Chief Joe Campbell says the current building does not meet the department’s needs and as the city continues to grow.

“The reason that we are looking for this is because we are seeing a huge demand in our department, and we have tremendous growth in our city,” said Nixa Police Chief Joe Campbell.

“There’s kind of three big headline items that we’re planning this for, which is a police department expansion which we anticipate would cost about $13 million, $25 million estimated for the indoor sports complex for the parks department and it’s gonna cost about $1 million a year to add 11 police officers,” said Drew Douglas with the city of Nixa.

Nixa city spokesperson Drew Douglas says it makes more sense financially and believes a sales tax is the best option.

”What you need to understand about our department is that we draw from the general fund, and that fund is generally supported by sales tax,” said Campbell. “By addressing it with this ballot initiative, we are able to raise more revenue that would support us.”

KY3 spoke with members of Nixa, who said they would vote yes and no if it made it to the ballot.

Some say they do not want more taxes whatsoever, while others support the police department and say they are all for the tax.

The chief proposed a new three-story building which would cost around $13 million, and says this may be the only option to get enough officers.

The other two main projects the tax would fund are 11 more officers and a new sports complex that goes along with the parks department, according to the city. Approval of the tax would race the city’s rate to 2.5%. That would then be higher than both Ozark and Springfield but not Republic.

