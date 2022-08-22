Republic School Districts prepares for the year with active shooter training

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The Republic school district went through active shooter training for the first day of school.

John Thompson, Republic High School’s principal, said this training is essential.

“They’re our kids, and we know that they are our most precious commodity because I trust my kids to someone else throughout the day,” said Thompson. “So we understand how important our job is and what our role in education is.”

This upcoming school year, schools across the Ozarks are facing tough conversations about a sensitive topic, active shooter drills. Thompson said their district is no different.

”Our training has evolved over the years,” said Thompson. “That’s why we train each year. Things change.”

Scott Umbarger, director of school police for Republic School District, said they train their school resource officers, Republic Police Department, teachers, and students on what to do if an active shooter occurs.

”We teach people to listen. If something’s going on, you immediately have to go in whether you’re by yourself, or you got three officers, you have to go in,” said Umbarger.

Umbarger said these are difficult but necessary conversations, especially with young children.

”Kind of progressive training, you got to start off the first training you do in an elementary school, you’ve got kindergarteners there, they’ve never been through anything,” said Umbarger.

Umbarger and Thompson said they want everyone from authorities to administrators to students on the same page if something happens.

”Being prepared for the unthinkable,” said Thompson.

But Umbarger said they need to be prepared for when and if the unthinkable does happen.

”This isn’t just high school, it’s not just a school situation happens in workplaces, it could happen at the mall, it could happen at Walmart and Republic,” said Umbarger. “That’s the mission of the Republic school district is to prepare kids for a successful future outside of school once they graduate.”

