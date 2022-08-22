WATCH LIVE 2 p.m.: Missouri Governor Parson addresses the upcoming special session

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson will hold a news briefing to discuss his call for a special session to pass permanent tax relief and to extend the sunset on key agricultural tax credits.

The news briefing begins at 2 p.m. WATCH it live above.

Governor Parson’s special session includes:

  • Extending the sunset on agriculture tax credits included in HB 1720 for a minimum of six years rather than two;
  • Exempting certain agricultural equipment from state and local sales tax; and
  • Modifying the Family Farms Act to increase the number of small farmers qualifying for the program and the number of loans available to the farmer.

Governor Parson announced he would call the special session in July.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

