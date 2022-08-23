Buc-ee’s breaking ground on Springfield travel center Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Buc-ee’s, the world’s largest convenience store, is coming to Springfield.

The company will break ground on a 53,000-square-foot, 100-pump convenience store off I-44 east of Springfield. The location will be the first Missouri location.

Buc-ee’s is known for its clean restrooms, fresh food, and friendly beaver mascot. The Texas travel center attracts tourists from all over to experience its extravagance.

“Buc-ee’s is expected to bring in over six million guests annually and generate over $30 million in new sales tax, and that will be sales tax generated from non-gasoline sales,” said Director of Economic Vitality for the city of Springfield Amanda Ohlensehlen. “So it’ll be a tremendous economic driver for Springfield to open up new revenue opportunities.”

The new gas station will provide the city with hundreds of new full-time jobs.

“The Buc-ee’s Travel Center will generate approximately 175 to 200 new jobs, and these are high-quality jobs that are going to be including benefits and wages that are attractive for the market,” said Ohlensehlen. “So we’re really excited about the job creation and the visitors that will stop in Buc-ee’s annually.”

Back in June, the city council approved a community improvement tax. The sales tax will only apply to businesses within the Cottle Range Improvement District to pay for road construction and the extension of utility lines needed to build the convenience store.

“A combination of incentives that have helped this project come to fruition, including a Community Improvement District and an infrastructure reimbursement agreement,” said Ohlensehlen. “Those will reimburse public improvements that allow the project to come to fruition, such as the extension of utilities under I-44 and other improvements related to transportation that will make the site ready to welcome Buc-ee’s.”

The groundbreaking ceremony will take place at noon on Tuesday, August 23, at 3284 N. Mulroy Road.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.