Buc-ee’s breaks ground on new Springfield, Mo. store

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Buc-ee’s broke ground in Springfield for its first convenience store in Missouri.

The 53,000 square-foot, 100-pump convenience store will open at 3284 N. Mulroy Road off of I-44 in east Springfield. Buc-ee’s plans to hire anywhere from 175 to 200 employees.

Buc-ee’s is known for its clean restrooms, fresh food, and friendly beaver mascot. The Texas-based travel centers attract tourists from all over to experience its extravagance.

Back in June, the city council approved a community improvement tax. The sales tax will only apply to businesses within the Cottle Range Improvement District to pay for road construction and the extension of utility lines needed to build the convenience store.

Buc-ee’s is targeting December of 2023 for its opening.

