Federal funding to help traffic flow, spur economic development around Springfield Underground

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Money from the pandemic-related ARPA funding keeps pouring into the area.

On Tuesday the Commerce Department announced it was awarding $1.5 million to the city of Springfield to help improve transportation and spark economic growth around one of the city’s busiest supply chain centers...the Springfield Underground.

”It has a major impact from an economic standpoint on the city,” said Martin Gugel, the Assistant Director for Springfield Public Works. “It is a hidden treasure. Even if people know it exists they may not realize the scale it exists underground.”

Located 100-feet below the surface of east Springfield, the Springfield Underground contains 3.2 million square-feet of storage space at a constant 62 degrees. The former limestone mine has 224 docking doors, over three miles of roads and 600 employees. Around 600 trucks each day come to the facility that serves about 50 different companies. About 75 percent of those are food-related but some of the tenants are not publicly known for security reasons.

It is because of the facility’s importance as a supply chain hub that the federal government is giving $1.5 million to help widen Le Compte Road on the Springfield Underground’s east side. The facility has several entrances along the two-lane road that runs north-and-south between Division and Kearney. And while a brief portion of LeCompte at the Kearney turn-off has been widened, Gugel explained that the rest of the road needs to be widened as well because about 3,000 vehicles, mostly semitrucks, come through every day.

“This is an old county road,” he said. “Before the Underground activity occurred here it was a mining operation. When they pivoted to warehousing and storage, that added a new layer to the types of traffic and the amount of traffic. So we’ve been looking at this for the last 20 years.”

The expansion of the road will include a center turn lane and more shoulder space to prevent trucks from running off the pavement, especially during winter months.

“The Biden Administration is committed to using every tool in our toolbox to alleviate supply chain bottlenecks,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. “This investment will deliver the infrastructure needed to enhance the movement of goods through an important logistics node.”

”The Economic Development Administration is dedicated to working with communities to support their locally-driven strategies to recover and rebuild from the pandemic,” added Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Castillo. “This investment will support critical improvements to local transportation infrastructure, making the economy more resilient and better equipped to overcome future economic disruptions.”

And economic development is also an important part of the road widening as the city hopes that much like other ancillary businesses about to sprout up around Amazon’s warehouse in Republic, the widening of LaCompte could spark an estimated $28 million worth of complimentary additions around the Springfield Underground.

“They key for any kind of economic growth is the transportation system,” Gugel pointed out. “If you can’t get employees or freight in-and-out it’s hard to do much with investing and developing. So a lot of people have their eyes on this area. Anything that would supplement that area such as restaurants or hotels would be a possibility. I do know there has been talk of office buildings and we have been contacted by potential investors about some of the land around the Underground. But if you look at the location it’s more of an industrial warehouse type of business that would fit.”

Gugel also said that a lot of planning is still ahead before the widening project would start in either late 2023 or early 2024. There are also other phases of improvements in the works like realigning LeCompte at its intersection with Division. The plan would be to move that LaCompte intersection to the west on Division where it would align with another north-south road, Eastgate.

“That would create one intersection with a traffic light signal that would be the primary semitruck pathway through the development,” he said.

