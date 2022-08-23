Independent candidate John Wood drops out of Missouri’s U.S. Senate race

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Independent candidate John Wood announced he has dropped out of the U.S. Senate in the Missouri race.

Wood noted he was ending his campaign because former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens did not win the GOP nomination. Wood received backing from former U.S. Senator John Danforth.

In an email to supporters, Wood wrote, “I made the decision to run for the United States Senate when Eric Greitens was the favorite for the Republican nomination. That would have been unacceptable, embarrassing, and dangerous for my party, my state, and my Country. I believed Missouri voters deserved a truly principled, conservative choice this November, and so did more than 22,000 Missourians who helped secure my position on the ballot.”

Wood added that he thinks he could have beaten Greitens.

“While I have significant differences of opinion with both the Republican and Democratic nominees, it has become evident there is not a realistic path to victory for me as an independent candidate,” he added.

Wood also thanked supporters, family, friends, and campaign staff. He wrote that he “will continue to stand up for our democratic republic and oppose those who prioritize party and self-interest over the needs of our country however I can.”

