Neighbor’s Mill Cafe & Bakery closing 1 of its Springfield restaurant
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Neighbor’s Mill Cafe and Bakery will soon close one of its restaurants in Springfield.
The location on East Sunshine across from Mercy Hospital will close on September 16.
In a Facebook post, the owners blamed labor shortages, rising food costs, and supply chain issues since the pandemic began.
Neighbor’s Mill also operates a restaurant on Independence Street in south Springfield. Workers from the Sunshine Street store can transfer to it.
