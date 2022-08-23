Neighbor’s Mill Cafe & Bakery closing 1 of its Springfield restaurant

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Neighbor’s Mill Cafe and Bakery will soon close one of its restaurants in Springfield.  

The location on East Sunshine across from Mercy Hospital will close on September 16.

In a Facebook post, the owners blamed labor shortages, rising food costs, and supply chain issues since the pandemic began.  

Neighbor’s Mill also operates a restaurant on Independence Street in south Springfield.  Workers from the Sunshine Street store can transfer to it.

