Neighbor’s Mill Cafe & Bakery closing 1 of its Springfield restaurant

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Neighbor’s Mill Cafe and Bakery will soon close one of its restaurants in Springfield.

The location on East Sunshine across from Mercy Hospital will close on September 16.

In a Facebook post, the owners blamed labor shortages, rising food costs, and supply chain issues since the pandemic began.

Neighbor’s Mill also operates a restaurant on Independence Street in south Springfield. Workers from the Sunshine Street store can transfer to it.

