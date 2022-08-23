Nixa, Mo. voters to decide tax increase for police, parks

Rendering of proposed Nixa Police Department
Rendering of proposed Nixa Police Department(City of Nixa, Mo.)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The Nixa, Mo. City Council voted unanimously to place a proposed one-cent general sales tax increase on the November ballot.

If voters approve, shoppers will pay an additional $1 on a $100 purchase.

Part of the money would pay for a new $13 million, three-story police department. Police also hope to add three to four new officers each year for the next few years.

And the Nixa Parks Department proposes a $25 million, 80,000 square-foot indoor sports complex. The facility would feature four indoor regulation-sized basketball courts, which could serve as eight volleyball courts or 12 pickleball courts. The facility would also feature a fitness center and an indoor turf field which would offer soccer, ultimate frisbee, and many other recreational programs, events, and sports clinics even during poor weather.

The city of Nixa has not raised its general sales tax since 1987.

