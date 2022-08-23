Popular Arkansas cave reopens following pandemic woes

By Hayden Savage
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Ark. (KAIT) - A landmark in North Central Arkansas is welcoming back visitors for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Blanchard Springs Caverns was forced to close its cave portion of the park at the beginning of the pandemic due to the inability to socially distance visitors.

The cave offers a cool 58-degree temperature year round during the tour, which is led by cave experts, detailing facts and history about the cave.

Supervisory Guide Megan Foll says there are many more things to explore while in the park.

“We do have, as well as the caverns, we have hiking, biking, picnicking, fishing, swimming, camping, and the National Forest here,” said Fall.

She also says the current cave tour is something to not miss out on.

“The tour we have right now is called the dripstone trail. It sees the upper level of our cavern system. It’s an hour-long tour, about a half a mile walk,” said Fall. “Very easy, very slow, and beautiful part of the cave. It is the most heavily decorated section of our cavern.”

To purchase tickets and learn more, visit their website.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP troopers responded to a fatal shooting in Spencer County on Feb. 20, 2020.
Springfield police investigate shooting on US 65 involving 2 drivers early Sunday morning
Earthquake strikes near Missouri-Arkansas state line on Sunday
Two Crawford County, Arkansas, sheriff's deputies and a Mulberry police officer have been...
3 Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating
More vandalism in North Springfield
More vandalism reported in north Springfield; security camera catches act
Lilly, 13, is fighting to survive after Florida Highway Patrol reported she was hit by a car...
Teen hit-and-run victim ‘will not be the same’ after brain injury, mother says

Latest News

FILE - LaShell Eikerenkoetter chants, on a megaphone protesting the recent acquittal of a...
New oversight plan means closer scrutiny of St. Louis police
St. Louis Cardinals pitching strategist Dusty Blake, left, checks catcher Yadier Molina's...
Molina back with Cards after going home for basketball title
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman catches a pass under pressure from cornerback...
Chiefs get Jones, Hardman back as camp returns to KC
(AP Photo/Matt York)
Springfield city council approves rezoning for pickleball activity center
Polling Place/Greene County, Mo.
Civic groups sue to block new law on Missouri voter outreach