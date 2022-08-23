Prosecutor charges man for shots fired outside Springfield convenience store

Police arrested a man wanted for firing shots outside a Springfield convenience store in...
Police arrested a man wanted for firing shots outside a Springfield convenience store in mid-August.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man wanted for firing shots outside a Springfield convenience store in mid-August.

Armando Garcia, 24, faces charges of unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.’

Investigators say Garcia fired shots outside a Kum and Go at the corner of National and Division on August 15. Investigators say Garcia admitted to firing a gun in the air to scare away a person who pulled a gun on him.

A worker outside the store was hit in the leg with shrapnel.

