Group protests the removal of Pride flags at Kickapoo High School

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Protestors lined up outside of Kickapoo High School, upset over the removal of Pride flags in the classroom.

Some 20 people carried signs. One sign read, ‘hate has no home here.’ Another read, ‘we love you.’

The principal ordered the flags removed. Springfield Public Schools released a statement to KY3 News.

“Dr. Powers acted appropriately to clarify the Board policy. This is essential in order to prevent disruptions to the learning environment and to ensure the focus in the classroom remains on academics. As with all policies, consistency is imperative.”

A Neosho Junior High School teacher resigned in the 2021-2022 school year after the district asked him to remove a Pride flag from his classroom.

