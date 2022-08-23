Group protests the removal of Pride flags at Kickapoo High School

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Protestors lined up outside of Kickapoo High School, upset over the removal of Pride flags in the classroom.

Some 20 people carried signs. One sign read, ‘hate has no home here.’ Another read, ‘we love you.’

The principal ordered the flags removed. Springfield Public Schools released a statement to KY3 News.

“Dr. Powers acted appropriately to clarify the Board policy. This is essential in order to prevent disruptions to the learning environment and to ensure the focus in the classroom remains on academics. As with all policies, consistency is imperative.”

A Neosho Junior High School teacher resigned in the 2021-2022 school year after the district asked him to remove a Pride flag from his classroom.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.