Springfield city council approves rezoning for pickleball activity center
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An activity center for pickleball is gaining momentum, thanks to a rezoning vote by Springfield City Council.
The “Loose Goose” development at Grant and Grand would include a coffee shop, food trucks, and packaged liquor.
Council also approved a permit for a 200-unit self-storage site off south Lone Pine Avenue in the Galloway District.
