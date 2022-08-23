Springfield city council approves rezoning for pickleball activity center

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An activity center for pickleball is gaining momentum, thanks to a rezoning vote by Springfield City Council.

The “Loose Goose” development at Grant and Grand would include a coffee shop, food trucks, and packaged liquor.

Council also approved a permit for a 200-unit self-storage site off south Lone Pine Avenue in the Galloway District.

