Springfield city council approves rezoning for pickleball activity center

By Maria Neider
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 8:48 AM CDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An activity center for pickleball is gaining momentum, thanks to a rezoning vote by Springfield City Council.

The “Loose Goose” development at Grant and Grand would include a coffee shop, food trucks, and packaged liquor.

Council also approved a permit for a 200-unit self-storage site off south Lone Pine Avenue in the Galloway District.

