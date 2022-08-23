Springfield Mobile Mental Health Mobile Response Team set to start Sept. 6

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Mental Health Mobile Response Team will soon be available to help Springfield Police Department officers to evaluate and assist non-violent offenders.

The program begins on September 6, starting with 24-hour help Monday through Friday. It is a collaboration between Burrell Health and the Springfield Police Department.

“We are ready and very excited. We hope to be very busy, and I think we will,” Holli Triboulet, the project director for the Springfield mental health co-responder project, says.

Springfield’s Chief of Police Paul Williams says he hoped the project would’ve been rolled out sooner, but unexpected challenges popped up along the way.

“Hiring people is a challenge for every organization,” Williams says. “I think it took longer to bring people on board than I thought.”

He says he hopes the new effort will help free up officers often called out for mental health and substance abuse calls.

“I think being able to hand some of those things off to the more appropriate entity think I really good,” Williams says.

