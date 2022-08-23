Springfield’s police chief cites gun violence as city’s number one problem

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Springfield’s police chief told council members gun violence is the city’s number one problem. Chief Paul Williams gave a crime update during Monday night’s council meeting. He said so far this year, officers have responded to 215 “shots fired” calls, compared to 227 for all of 2019. SPD has seized 144 guns to date this year.

Williams says 44 injuries have been caused by shootings in Springfield this year. In 2019, 55 people suffered injuries from gunfire. The police chief also shared an update on crimes in the first six months of the year.

Crimes against people are down 2.8%. Crimes against property, like burglary and shoplifting, are down 23%. But police have seen a staggering increase in stolen property offenses. Those are up nearly 207%. Williams told council the overall crime rate in Springfield has decreased 19%.

