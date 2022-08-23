Sunrise Beach Police reminding drivers to slow down as school starts

By Marina Silva
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - The Sunrise Beach Police Department warns drivers to slow down as school starts back up.

The department has added a speed trailer to an area where many people walk, including students.

”There are several cars going by here very fast. It’s a danger, of course, to get on and off the road,” said Phil, a Sunrise Beach citizen.

The police added the speed trailer after some community members voiced their concerns.

”I was approached by one of the Board of Aldermen, concerns about speeding down Beachwood here, it’s a big concern, especially with the walking population, people walking their dogs, and especially with school coming back into session,” said Acting Police Chief Scott Craig.

Chief Craig says his team will monitor to ensure drivers hit those breaks.

”We use our in-car radar that is checked for accuracy at the beginning and end of every shift to ensure that that radar in our car is accurate,” said Chief Craig.

They will ticket drivers who are speeding.

“We have written many tickets on this road and our other city streets and Lake roads for excessive speeding,” said Chief Craig.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

book
Missouri law bans books, calls for jail time and fines for any educators found in violation
KSP troopers responded to a fatal shooting in Spencer County on Feb. 20, 2020.
Springfield police investigate shooting on US 65 involving 2 drivers early Sunday morning
Earthquake strikes near Missouri-Arkansas state line on Sunday
Two Crawford County, Arkansas, sheriff's deputies and a Mulberry police officer have been...
3 Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating
Roy Thomas Jackson, of Edwards, Mo., faces charges of BWI involving the death of another and...
Driver involved in deadly boating crash at Lake of the Ozarks faces charges

Latest News

Even with an active spring and summer allergy season, this will be the trend a little longer...
Allergies lingering into the fall in the Ozarks
Allergies lingering into the fall in the Ozarks
Sunrise Beach Police Dept. adding measure to slow drivers around schools
Highs in the mid to upper 80s
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A Bit Warmer Each Day