Sunrise Beach Police reminding drivers to slow down as school starts

SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - The Sunrise Beach Police Department warns drivers to slow down as school starts back up.

The department has added a speed trailer to an area where many people walk, including students.

”There are several cars going by here very fast. It’s a danger, of course, to get on and off the road,” said Phil, a Sunrise Beach citizen.

The police added the speed trailer after some community members voiced their concerns.

”I was approached by one of the Board of Aldermen, concerns about speeding down Beachwood here, it’s a big concern, especially with the walking population, people walking their dogs, and especially with school coming back into session,” said Acting Police Chief Scott Craig.

Chief Craig says his team will monitor to ensure drivers hit those breaks.

”We use our in-car radar that is checked for accuracy at the beginning and end of every shift to ensure that that radar in our car is accurate,” said Chief Craig.

They will ticket drivers who are speeding.

“We have written many tickets on this road and our other city streets and Lake roads for excessive speeding,” said Chief Craig.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.