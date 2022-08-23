Teams needed for H2Ozarks annual shoreline cleanup

By Madison Horner
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. (KY3) - In September, volunteer teams and businesses will line the shores of area lakes for the 22nd annual shoreline cleanup project hosted by H2Ozarks.

The shoreline cleanup will be held for two weekends, September 30-October 2, and October 7-9. Some residents say they’re excited about the project and think we must take care of our lakes.

“It’s a great opportunity to get your families out, be out in the outdoors with nature, and also make an impact on the environment,” said Olivia Magnes, who lives in the Kimberling City area.

Magnes says she enjoys kayaking on the many rivers and streams throughout the Ozarks with her family.

”My kids are good kayakers at this point,” Magnes said. “So it’s a great opportunity for them every time we go out to help clean up those rivers as we’re going down. We always take extra trash bags to ensure we’re doing our part.”

Over the past 22 years, this cleanup has removed over 338 tons of trash from the shoreline and more than 15,000 volunteers have participated. H2Ozarks chief operating officer Carin Love says the beautiful lakes attract visitors from all over. She says there is still more cleanup work to be done with over 1,900 miles of shoreline between Table Rock, Lake Taneycomo, and Bull Shoals Lakes.

”I know that when we get out on the water, when we get out on the shoreline, we are constantly picking up the area around us,” said Love. “It’s cliche, but you want to leave things more beautiful than you found it.”

Teams can also pick their favorite spot on the lake to clean up.

“By boat, by kayak, by walking,” Love said. “We have shoreline to fit any mode of cleanup.”

Love says seeing the success of the cleanup over the years gives her great hope for the community.

”It’s important to keep our shorelines clean, our waterways clean, so we can enjoy it not just today, but for generations to come.”

H2Ozarks staff ask teams to register by September 28. To register, CLICK HERE

