Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints donates 20,000 pounds of food to Christian County food pantry

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints donated 20,000 pounds of food to the Least of These food pantry serving Christian County.

Least of These, Inc. is the only full-service food pantry serving Christian County. More than 8,000 people in Christian County live in poverty.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has an ongoing partnership with Least of These, Inc. Members often provide smaller donations and volunteer for various tasks that the non-profit needs. Local congregations are also offering service to Least of These, Inc in an ongoing partnership.

