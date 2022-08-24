Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints donates 20,000 pounds of food to Christian County food pantry

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints donated 20,000 pounds of food to the Least of These food pantry serving Christian County.

Least of These, Inc. is the only full-service food pantry serving Christian County. More than 8,000 people in Christian County live in poverty.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has an ongoing partnership with Least of These, Inc. Members often provide smaller donations and volunteer for various tasks that the non-profit needs. Local congregations are also offering service to Least of These, Inc in an ongoing partnership.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

book
Missouri law bans books, calls for jail time and fines for any educators found in violation
Nathan Gilmore was charged with first-degree murder.
Man charged with killing woman he just met, placing her head on a stick, authorities say
Buc-ee's celebrates groundbreaking in Springfield.
Buc-ee’s breaks ground on new Springfield, Mo. store
Springfield city council approves zoning for “Loose Goose”
Developer gets approval for The Loose Goose in Springfield
Neighbor’s Mill Cafe and Bakery will soon close one of its restaurants in Springfield.
Neighbor’s Mill Cafe & Bakery closing 1 of its Springfield restaurant

Latest News

Springfield's Eden Village sues state of Missouri over homelessness law
Corporal punishment returning to some Missouri schools
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints donates 20,000 pounds of food to Christian County food pantry
L.E.A.D. Nixa’s 1st EVER Multi-Cultural Event
Weekend Events: See what’s happening around the Ozarks
Green Forest, Ark. School District using state funds to reward staff