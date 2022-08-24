CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police search for fugitive they say is known to be violent.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Alfredo Alberto Herrera, 51 (Springfield Police Department)

Springfield police are looking for a fugitive they say is known to be violent. 51-year-old Alfredo Herrera is wanted in Greene County on charges of DWI, stealing, and possession of a controlled substance.

Detectives say Herrera is a suspect in assault cases. He has ‘My Love Amanda,’ tattooed on his right arm, ‘My Life Michael,’ on his left arm and ‘My Pride and Joy Michael,’ on his chest.

Police describe Herrera as approximately 5′9″ tall, 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. If you see this man do not confront him. Call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to Herrera’s arrest.

