CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police search for fugitive they say is known to be violent.

Detectives say 51-year-old Alfredo Alberto Herrera is a suspect in assault cases.
By Maria Neider
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Alfredo Alberto Herrera, 51
Alfredo Alberto Herrera, 51(Springfield Police Department)

Springfield police are looking for a fugitive they say is known to be violent. 51-year-old Alfredo Herrera is wanted in Greene County on charges of DWI, stealing, and possession of a controlled substance.

Detectives say Herrera is a suspect in assault cases. He has ‘My Love Amanda,’ tattooed on his right arm, ‘My Life Michael,’ on his left arm and ‘My Pride and Joy Michael,’ on his chest.

Police describe Herrera as approximately 5′9″ tall, 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. If you see this man do not confront him. Call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to Herrera’s arrest.

Greater Springfield Area Crime Stoppers
CLICK HERE: Give a Crime Stoppers Tip
CLICK HERE: Follow Maria Neider on Facebook
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Twitter
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Instagram

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

book
Missouri law bans books, calls for jail time and fines for any educators found in violation
KSP troopers responded to a fatal shooting in Spencer County on Feb. 20, 2020.
Springfield police investigate shooting on US 65 involving 2 drivers early Sunday morning
Earthquake strikes near Missouri-Arkansas state line on Sunday
Nathan Gilmore was charged with first-degree murder.
Man charged with killing woman he just met, placing her head on a stick, authorities say
Two Crawford County, Arkansas, sheriff's deputies and a Mulberry police officer have been...
3 Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating

Latest News

Springfield city council approves zoning for “Loose Goose”
Developer gets approval for The Loose Goose in Springfield
$1.5 million in ARPA funding from the U.S. Department of Commerce will go to help widen a road...
Federal funding to help traffic flow, spur economic development around Springfield Underground
New ARPA funds assisting transportation, supply chain needs in Springfield
Even with an active spring and summer allergy season, this will be the trend a little longer...
Allergies lingering into the fall in the Ozarks