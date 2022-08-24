Dadeville School District superintendent dies in head-on crash; 2 teenagers injured

(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - The superintendent of the Dadeville School District died in a crash Wednesday morning in Bolivar.

Superintendent Matthew Bushey, 48, of Bolivar, died in the crash.

Investigators say the crash involved another vehicle two miles southwest of Bolivar on State Highway TT. Troopers say a truck, driven by a 16-year-old, hit Bushey’s car head-on.

The teenage driver suffered serious injuries. A juvenile passenger inside Bushey’s car also suffered serious injuries.

The Dadeville School District released this statement to KY3 News:

Dear Dadeville School families, It is with heavy hearts that I share with you the passing of Superintendent Matt Bushey. Dr. Bushey was lost in an automobile accident this morning just prior to the school day. As you know, this is the first day of school, and we understand the emotions that our staff and students are feeling. Counselors have been on hand today and will be in future days for those who need assistance. The Board of Education members, staff, and I grieve his passing and ask that you join us with thoughts and prayers for his family. Additional information will be shared as it becomes available.

Respectfully, Cassy Farmer, Principal/Josh Worthington, School Board President

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

book
Missouri law bans books, calls for jail time and fines for any educators found in violation
Nathan Gilmore was charged with first-degree murder.
Man charged with killing woman he just met, placing her head on a stick, authorities say
Buc-ee's celebrates groundbreaking in Springfield.
Buc-ee’s breaks ground on new Springfield, Mo. store
Neighbor’s Mill Cafe and Bakery will soon close one of its restaurants in Springfield.
Neighbor’s Mill Cafe & Bakery closing 1 of its Springfield restaurant
Buc-ees is the world’s largest convenience store, and it is officially coming to Springfield.
Buc-ee’s breaking ground on Springfield travel center Tuesday

Latest News

Fassnight Creek Farms' Dan Bigbee shares secrets to picking eggplant.
Garden Spot: What to know about eggplant
Garden Spot: What to know about eggplant
FILE - Len Dawson is introduced before the inaugural Pro Football Hall of Fame Fan Fest Friday,...
Read reaction to the death of Hall of Fame QB Len Dawson
Green Forest, Ark. School District using state funds to reward staff