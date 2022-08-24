Dadeville School District superintendent dies in head-on crash; 2 teenagers injured

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - The superintendent of the Dadeville School District died in a crash Wednesday morning in Bolivar.

Superintendent Matthew Bushey, 48, of Bolivar, died in the crash.

Investigators say the crash involved another vehicle two miles southwest of Bolivar on State Highway TT. Troopers say a truck, driven by a 16-year-old, hit Bushey’s car head-on.

The teenage driver suffered serious injuries. A juvenile passenger inside Bushey’s car also suffered serious injuries.

The Dadeville School District released this statement to KY3 News:

Dear Dadeville School families, It is with heavy hearts that I share with you the passing of Superintendent Matt Bushey. Dr. Bushey was lost in an automobile accident this morning just prior to the school day. As you know, this is the first day of school, and we understand the emotions that our staff and students are feeling. Counselors have been on hand today and will be in future days for those who need assistance. The Board of Education members, staff, and I grieve his passing and ask that you join us with thoughts and prayers for his family. Additional information will be shared as it becomes available.

Respectfully, Cassy Farmer, Principal/Josh Worthington, School Board President

